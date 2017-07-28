'Very close' between top three teams in Hungary - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes it will be "very close" between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull through the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend after a tight Friday of Formula 1 practice in Budapest.Hamilton, a five-time winner at the Hungaroring, ended Friday's practice session fifth-fastest as Red Bull and Ferrari pulled ahead of Mercedes.Just half a second separated the top six drivers through FP2, with Hamilton believing the close-knit fight is set to continue through the weekend."I think it's very close between us. Us top three teams actually so I think it's definitely going to be tough out there," Hamilton said."Today's been very gutsy so I got out but I just didn't finish the lap on on the supersoft tyres so I did get a good time on softs. I think the car is quick enough."As I said it's very, very close between us all."Hamilton heads into this weekend's race trailing championship leader Sebastian Vettel by just one point, but the Briton has not been thinking about the impact getting ahead before the summer break would have."It's not something I've been thinking about," Hamilton said."Of course, I really felt very fortunate in the last race to be able to get as close as I am. Just going to try and continue on the same form if I can, possibly, which is not easy to do."I think the opportunity is there this weekend so I'll definitely try."