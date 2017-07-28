Competitive Friday as expected for Alonso in Hungary

Fernando Alonso says his competitive Friday Formula 1 practice running went as expected for McLaren as he reached the top 10 in both FP1 and FP2.Despite having scored just two points through the first half of the season, McLaren arrived in Hungary hopeful of a decent haul given the tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring circuit that should suit the MCL32 car.Alonso finished seventh in FP1 and eighth in FP2, but the Spaniard was not overly surprised by the result."It's difficult to get a clear picture on Fridays but we ended up more or less where we expected to be, behind the three top teams, so hopefully we'll find a bit more speed for tomorrow," Alonso said."All in all we were more competitive in FP1 than in FP2, so we have to understand why that happened, if we made some set-up change that went in the wrong direction. We'll investigate now and will try to be more competitive tomorrow."What's missing is what's always been missing – a bit more speed…"