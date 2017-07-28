F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Wehrlein 'feeling OK' after 'big smash' in Hungary FP2

28 July 2017
Pascal Wehrlein feeling fine despite a hefty crash during second practice at the Hungaroring on Friday.
F1 Hungarian GP: Wehrlein 'feeling OK' after 'big smash' in Hungary FP2
Pascal Wehrlein says that he is "feeling OK" despite his hefty crash during second Formula 1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.

Wehrlein lost control of his Sauber F1 car coming through Turn 11, slamming into the barrier at high speed.

The German was able to walk away from the shunt unharmed, but was taken to the medical centre for a check-up after the sensor on his car was triggered due to the high-speed nature of the crash.

Despite his fitness troubles earlier this year, Wehrlein said he is feeling OK after the crash, although remains unsure what caused it to happen.

"I'm fine, all OK," Wehrlein confirmed. "It felt quite hard, but I think with the tyre barrier in takes a lot of the pressure. I'm feeling OK. I was in the medical centre and all OK.

"I lost the car, but I don't really know why. We have to check the data and everything with what happened. It was a big smash. It just went and then I corrected and then I crashed."


