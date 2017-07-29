F1 »

Hungarian GP: Massa a doubt for Hungarian GP, di Resta on standby

29 July 2017
Paul di Resta could make a surprise return to F1 this weekend to replace an unwell Felipe Massa.
Update: Massa passed fit to drive in FP3 but a final check will come ahead of qualifying

Felipe Massa could be forced to miss the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix after it emerged he visited hospital due to feeling unwell.

The Brazilian driver suffered several offs during free practice around the Hungaroring and then chose to skip his scheduled media session after FP2, after which it emerged he visited the medical centre and was then taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

It is understood he is suffering from a sickness virus that could force him to skip the remainder of the weekend

While a final decision is set to be made in the run up to qualifying after he was given the green light for FP3, Crash.net has learned Massa has visited hospital for a second time today.

"Felipe was feeling unwell and dizzy after FP2, so went to the hospital purely as a precaution to check he was ok. He has seen the FIA medical delegate at the circuit this morning who is happy that he is fit to continue driving this weekend. They will do a further routine check after FP3 to ensure he is fine ahead of qualifying."

Williams' reserve driver Paul di Resta is on standby to replace Massa should he choose not to compete, the Briton having not competed in F1 since 2013 and is yet to drive the current generation cars.

