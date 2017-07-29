F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Vettel closes out Hungary practice fastest, Massa taken unwell

29 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel finishes final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the top of the field as Felipe Massa is taken unwell again.
Sebastian Vettel closed out Formula 1 practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the top of the timesheets after recording an unofficial lap record at the Hungaroring in FP3.

Vettel had a quiet Friday for Ferrari in Hungary, but came roaring back through Saturday's final hour of practice running, turning in a best time of 1:17.017.

The lap was good enough to give Vettel P1 by almost half a second from Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, sending out an ominous warning shot to rivals Red Bull and Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes' charge in third place while title contender Lewis Hamilton ailed to P5, 1.4 seconds back from Vettel.

Max Verstappen wound up fourth-fastest for Red Bull, but team-mate Daniel Ricciardo could not replicate his Friday pace after suffering a failure on his car that limited him to just seven laps. The Australian was classified eighth in the final timesheets.

Stoffel Vandoorne put in a stellar effort for McLaren to finish sixth-fastest, with Fernando Alonso ninth in the sister MCL32. Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer both breached the top 10 for Renault, finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

The biggest talking point from the session was Felipe Massa's fitness, the Brazilian being taken unwell again after completing 12 laps of running. Williams is set to issue an update on his condition shortly.


