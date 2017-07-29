F1 »

29 July 2017
Felipe Massa is ruled out of the Hungarian Grand Prix to be replaced by former Force India driver Paul di Resta.
Hungarian GP: Paul di Resta to make shock F1 return at Hungarian GP
Paul di Resta will make a surprise return to the Formula 1 grid this weekend after being called up to replace the unwell Felipe Massa in the Williams Martini Racing team.

The British driver has not competed in F1 since 2013 following three seasons with Force India and is yet to drive the latest specification cars equipped with the V6 Hybrid engines in anger.

Nevertheless, having been signed to Williams as its reserve driver since the start of 2016, di Resta will get a surprise opportunity to compete again in the latest FW40 after Massa was taken ill following Friday free practice.

Though Massa was passed fit to drive again in FP3, he ended the session early after just 12 laps.

As such, Massa will sit out the remainder of the weekend, paving the way for di Resta - who has competed in DTM since 2014 - to take his place despite having only the qualifying session to get up to speed.

"After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remiander of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

“Felipe visited the medical centre and the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital for precautionary tests on Friday, after feeling unwell and dizzy during FP2. He was cleared to take part in Saturday's practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend.

“Williams supports Felipe's decision and the team will work with him to ensure he has made a full recovery, with a view to return to the track for the Belgian Grand Prix.”

di Resta will still need to qualify within 107 per cent to ensure he can start the race.

