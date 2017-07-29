Vettel leads all-Ferrari front-row in Hungary F1 qualifying

F1 »

29 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel leads a Prancing Horse 1-2 in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton lags to P4.
Sebastian Vettel scorched to his second pole of the 2017 Formula 1 season with the fastest-ever lap of the Hungaroring in Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 championship leader Vettel was able to bounce back from a tough British Grand Prix to hit back at title rival Lewis Hamilton, denying the Briton a record-equalling 68th pole position.

Hamilton was forced to abandon his first Q3 run after an error at Turn 4, complaining of a vibration on his tyres throughout the session. Despite getting a lap completed later in the session, he could only finish fourth.

Vettel's time of 1:16.276 was closely challenged by Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, who produced a stunning late lap to complete a front-row lock-out for the Italian marque. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took third, two-tenths off Vettel's pole time.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were unable to convert Red Bull's impressive Friday pace into a good qualifying result, finishing fifth and sixth. Nico Hulkenberg led the midfield fight for Renault as he did at Silverstone, taking seventh.

McLaren enjoyed its best qualifying of the year as Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne finished eighth and ninth, while Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top 10 for Toro Ross.

Jolyon Palmer struggled to match Renault team-mate Nico Hulkenberg for pace once again, lapping 0.8s slower in Q2 to finish 11th. Esteban Ocon followed the Briton in P12 for Force India, with team-mate Sergio Perez taking 14th. Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat split the duo in 13th, while Romain Grosjean rounded out the Q2 order in P15.

Kevin Magnussen suffered a narrow knock-out in Q1, finishing 16th after setting the same lap time as Perez. Lance Stroll took P17 for Williams ahead of Sauber's Pascal Wehrlein, the latter's team-mate Marcus Ericsson propping up the running order.

Paul di Resta's shock F1 comeback got off to a hugely impressive start as he finished 19th for Williams, ending up nine-tenths off a place in Q2 despite it being his maiden run in the 2017-spec Williams, securing his place on the grid for tomorrow's race.



