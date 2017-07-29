Vettel hails 'incredible' Ferrari after taking Hungary pole

Sebastian Vettel called his Ferrari SF70H Formula 1 car "incredible" after rocketing to his second pole position of the year in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.Vettel headed up a front row lock-out for Ferrari in qualifying, edging out team-mate Kimi Raikkonen at the top of the order with the fastest ever lap of the Hungaroring.The result came as a boost to Ferrari after a tough run of races that has seen Vettel's championship lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fall to just a single point."The car to be honest all day today has been incredible. I think we did a good step forward, really enjoyable," Vettel said."I like this track a lot. To have the car in the right window, to have the sun shining, to have people around, that's what it's about. It was good fun."A front row for us which is incredible, and now we're looking forward to tomorrow."The result marked Vettel's third pole for Ferrari, with the four-time world champion believing it to act as further proof of the Italian marque's progress."We're working hard. Obviously the last race wasn't great for us, but it doesn't matter now," Vettel said."We are here and try to do our best. That's what matters. Really step by step, very happy with where we are as a team. Again, we need to remember where we were 12 months ago and where we are now."Also thanks for the support and people believing in us. It's great to get the result also on Saturday. As I said, the main task comes tomorrow."Nothing won today, but we're very happy and we'll take it to move forward."