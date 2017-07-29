Raikkonen finds P2 on Hungary grid 'a bit disappointing'

Kimi Raikkonen feels that second place on the Formula 1 grid for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix is "a bit disappointing" after missing out on pole to Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel.Raikkonen produced a rapid lap late in Q3 to rise to second place, 0.168 seconds shy of Vettel's fastest time.The Finn helped Ferrari complete its second front row lock-out of the year, but was far from overawed by the result."Actually not too good," Raikkonen said, describing his lap. "The start was good and the end was not too bad but then at the chicane I braked on the outside kerb and got loose and really threw it away there."It was decent enough still for second place but it's a bit disappointing. I felt I had it quite comfortably but couldn't really finish it.”Ferrari heads into Sunday's race with a golden opportunity to end its two-month win drought, but Raikkonen is still expecting a stiff challenge from Mercedes and Red Bull.“If you purely look at lap times yes, but if you look yesterday wasn't the easiest day and today we've been pretty happy with things," Raikkonen said."I managed to improve my car for qualifying and I must say we are happy with how they are handling now and so far, so good."But tomorrow is going to be a long race and a hard battle so we have to keep going."