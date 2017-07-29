F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Massa sad to miss Hungary, focused on Spa comeback

29 July 2017
Felipe Massa explains his absence from this weekend's Hungarian GP after coming down sick on Friday and Saturday.
Massa sad to miss Hungary, focused on Spa comeback
F1 Hungarian GP: Massa sad to miss Hungary, focused on Spa comeback
Get the FULL Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Results HERE

Felipe Massa feels "so sad" to be missing this weekend's Formula 1 race in Hungary through sickness, but is fully focused on resting up and returning at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.

Massa became unwell on Friday afternoon and went to the local hospital in Budapest for a check-up, but was given the green light to take part in FP3 for Williams.

Massa managed 12 laps on Saturday morning, but still felt ill and pulled out of the weekend, with Paul di Resta taking his seat for qualifying.

"I was not feeling so well in the car, I was feeling dizzy, and I'm so sad because I wanted to be in the car racing for the team. This is a special place," Massa said in a video on Williams' Facebook page.

"I really hope the best for Paul, for the team to do a good job this weekend. I need to rest and be a little bit resting and preparing myself in the best way to come back even stronger in Spa.

"So thank you very much for your support and help. Let's support the team this weekend. Thank you very much, and see you in Spa."


Tagged as: Williams , Formula 1 , Felipe Massa , Hungarian Grand Prix , Belgian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Paul Di Resta (GBR), Williams FW40
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 