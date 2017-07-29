Massa sad to miss Hungary, focused on Spa comeback

Felipe Massa feels "so sad" to be missing this weekend's Formula 1 race in Hungary through sickness, but is fully focused on resting up and returning at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.Massa became unwell on Friday afternoon and went to the local hospital in Budapest for a check-up, but was given the green light to take part in FP3 for Williams.Massa managed 12 laps on Saturday morning, but still felt ill and pulled out of the weekend, with Paul di Resta taking his seat for qualifying."I was not feeling so well in the car, I was feeling dizzy, and I'm so sad because I wanted to be in the car racing for the team. This is a special place," Massa said in a video on Williams' Facebook page."I really hope the best for Paul, for the team to do a good job this weekend. I need to rest and be a little bit resting and preparing myself in the best way to come back even stronger in Spa."So thank you very much for your support and help. Let's support the team this weekend. Thank you very much, and see you in Spa."