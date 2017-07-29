F1 »

Hungarian GP: Kvyat now just 2 penalty points from F1 race ban

29 July 2017
Two more penalty points for Danill Kvyat between now and the United States Grand Prix means he will be banned for a race.
Hungarian GP: Kvyat now just 2 penalty points from F1 race ban
Daniil Kvyat is now only 2 penalty points shy of a race ban after picking up another punishment during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Russian driver was judged to have impeded Lance Stroll during the first phase of qualifying, hampering the Canadian's efforts as he attempted to make it through into Q2, which he failed to do.

Though stewards acknowledged he wasn't told soon enough by the team of Stroll's approach, Kvyat has still been hit by a drop of three grid positions from 13th to 16th provisionally.

Perhaps more crucially though he was also given a penalty point, bringing his 12 months total up to 10 points

As such, two more penalty points between now and the United States Grand Prix – when his oldest penalty points expire – mean he will be banned for a race.

“The Stewards examined video, driver radio communications, timing data, telemetry and car positioning data evidence and heard from Daniil Kvyat, the driver of car 26, Lance Stroll, the driver of car 18 and the team representatives.

“The Stewards determined that Kvyat was on an exceptionally slow lap having spun earlier and damaged his tyres. The Stewards acknowledged that he was warned by the team very late of the approach of Stroll who was on a fast lap.

“Further, Kyvat pulled as far to the right as he could as soon as he saw Stroll. However, the Stewards considered that these were not mitigating factors. Kyvat was driving exceptionally slowly and taking the racing line at the end of Q1 when other drivers were attempting to set fast laps and this led to the unnecessary impeding.”

It is the third race in a row Kvyat has picked up penalty points following crashes in Austria and Great Britain.


