Why am I confident? Because sixth is s**t – Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo says he doesn't plan on making many friends in his quest to build on an underwhelming sixth position on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix having expected far better after free practice.The Australian began the Budapest event with the quickest time in FP1 and FP2 driving the upgraded Red Bull RB13, but after missing much of FP3 with technical issues he could only manage sixth when it mattered in qualifying.Frustrated to be close to the front despite being 'nowhere' in terms of pace relative to the day before, Ricciardo is heading into the race knowing he will need to be aggressive to make progress in a car that he believes can get in the hunt.“Yesterday was a good day, and I was realistic – I knew pole was not in the bag, but I thought we could definitely be strong today regardless. So I genuinely think if we got the running this morning it would have helped us out a lot. And even looking at the end, like the last lap, it was still a bit of a mess.“We are only a tenth or something off Hamilton. I am probably just as frustrated as well at that as well, that we from kind of nowhere we still got pretty close. But in the end not close enough. I think we will find a way to be quick tomorrow. Why am I confident? Because sixth is shit and we can do better.”Admitting he doesn't plan on taking any prisoners as he attempts to haul his RB13 up the order, Ricciardo believes he has the pace to overtake Mercedes and Ferrari aheadf.“I am at the tail end of that pack I need to force my way through. We can't overtake these guys easily so for sure if I am going to move forward it will take some nice moves. I have had fun around here in the past overtaking. Some drivers are not too confident with their mirrors. This year they say that visibility is quite bad, so it gives me more of an excuse to go for it.”