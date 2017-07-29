F1 »

Hungarian GP: Why am I confident? Because sixth is s**t – Ricciardo

29 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo says he has plenty of room for improvement heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix after underachieving in qualifying.
Why am I confident? Because sixth is s**t – Ricciardo
Hungarian GP: Why am I confident? Because sixth is s**t – Ricciardo
Get the FULL Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Results HERE

Daniel Ricciardo says he doesn't plan on making many friends in his quest to build on an underwhelming sixth position on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix having expected far better after free practice.

The Australian began the Budapest event with the quickest time in FP1 and FP2 driving the upgraded Red Bull RB13, but after missing much of FP3 with technical issues he could only manage sixth when it mattered in qualifying.

Frustrated to be close to the front despite being 'nowhere' in terms of pace relative to the day before, Ricciardo is heading into the race knowing he will need to be aggressive to make progress in a car that he believes can get in the hunt.

“Yesterday was a good day, and I was realistic – I knew pole was not in the bag, but I thought we could definitely be strong today regardless. So I genuinely think if we got the running this morning it would have helped us out a lot. And even looking at the end, like the last lap, it was still a bit of a mess.

“We are only a tenth or something off Hamilton. I am probably just as frustrated as well at that as well, that we from kind of nowhere we still got pretty close. But in the end not close enough. I think we will find a way to be quick tomorrow. Why am I confident? Because sixth is shit and we can do better.”

Admitting he doesn't plan on taking any prisoners as he attempts to haul his RB13 up the order, Ricciardo believes he has the pace to overtake Mercedes and Ferrari aheadf.

“I am at the tail end of that pack I need to force my way through. We can't overtake these guys easily so for sure if I am going to move forward it will take some nice moves. I have had fun around here in the past overtaking. Some drivers are not too confident with their mirrors. This year they say that visibility is quite bad, so it gives me more of an excuse to go for it.”



Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Daniel Ricciardo , Hungarian Grand Prix , Ricciardo Red Bull
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Press conference, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Press conference, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


auner

July 29, 2017 6:24 PM

Go for it, Ricci, then ! It doesn't matter what the viewing angles of the others' mirrors will look like tomorrow as long as your DRS will give them no chance to guess your next move. This might apply to the RB mirror type as well.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 