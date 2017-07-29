F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen pleased by Hungary pace turnaround

29 July 2017
Max Verstappen happy with the changes Red Bull made to his car overnight after taking P5 on the grid.
Max Verstappen was pleased with his charge to fifth place on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix after Red Bull made changes overnight to his RB13 Formula 1 car, finding a better setup window.

Verstappen struggled for pace throughout Friday, lagging behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo who led the both of the practice sessions.

The Dutchman turned things around for qualifying, leading Red Bull's charge in fifth place as Ricciardo took P6.

"We changed quite a lot in the car," Verstappen said. "I was not happy yesterday, just didn't have full confidence in the car, and a lot oversteer a lot of understeer all the time, I just couldn't find the balance.

"Then from qualifying onwards actually, because the last practice I was still not happy, we managed to turn it around and I think I can be quite pleased with where we are because with the difficult start I had this weekend. We finished quite well in qualifying."

Talking about the RB13 updates, Verstappen said: "They work, I think, which is a good step. I think we still need to improve compared to, on this track especially, compared to Ferrari because they were very quick.

"But it's also not very bad so just little details now where we need to find a little bit more grip in the car to be really competitive and then of course we know that we need more top speed but that's not in our hands."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Daniel Ricciardo , Hungarian Grand Prix , Max Verstappen
