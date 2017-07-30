Di Resta felt 'back at home' driving F1 car again

Williams super-sub Paul di Resta felt "back at home" behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car after an impressive showing during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.Di Resta was drafted in for his first F1 running in three-and-a-half years on Saturday when Felipe Massa became unwell, hitting the track for the first time in qualifying.Di Resta was able to lay down an impressive pace, finishing just seven-tenths of a second off full-time Williams racer Lance Stroll, turning heads through the paddock.The Scotsman made no secret of how much he enjoyed the appearance, feeling at one with the 2017-spec car."They're the most beautiful cars in the world to drive and that's all you can say," di Resta said. "They've got balance. It's nice to have stability on the brakes, it's nice to be able to carry a bit of speed."It's nice to race in front of a lot of fans as well and have a buzz about it. I've been on the other side of F1 for two years now. People can be critical but that's because of the attention it gets."When you're out there, there's nothing else like it, driving the best cars in the world. I honestly felt back at home."Di Resta admitted that he would like to think the appearance has put him back in the frame for a full-time F1 drive somewhere in the future, but remains relaxed about his options."I'd love to work and I'd love to get back on the radar, but I don't stand at the top of the meetings. It's up to I suppose people to make the decision," di Resta said."I can't convince them, I can only show people what I can do. I hope today people appreciated what I've done. I was doing the most professional job I could. I know I've got the weight of the team on top of me as well to carry that."Tomorrow and the next 24 hours, there's going to be a lot of information flying in my head and I've got to try and use it as best as I can. You never know if you're going to be required again later in the year should something happen again."