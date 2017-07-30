Kvyat feels he is ‘being made an example of’

Daniil Kvyat has complained he is 'being made an example of' after picking up a penalty for the third F1 race in a row, one that moves him perilously close to a race ban.The Russian racer was docked three positions on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix after he was judged to have impeded Lance Stroll during the early stages of qualifying.More significantly, however, Kvyat was also handed a penalty point, bringing his 12 months total up to 10 points. Two more points between now and the United States Grand Prix – when his 'oldest' points expire – will see him forced to sit out a race.Having previously suggested the FIA is being unfair on him in its stewards' decisions, an exasperated Kvyat believes an example is being made of him when he was asked if he thought it was unfair Lewis Hamilton escaped punishment for a similar incident at Silverstone.“I never received any call from team radio, they told me that nobody was coming and that I was asked to bring the car in slowly because of the vibrations. The speed was so different so when I saw him I went on the grass, for them it was not enough. I think they like to make an example out of me.When asked whether he will approach Charlie Whiting to discuss the matter Kvyat replied 'I don't see any point, I don't care anymore'.Kvyat qualified 13th for the Hungarian Grand Prix but will start 16th following the three place grid drop.