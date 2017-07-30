'Suck my balls!' - Magnussen confronts Hulkenberg on live TV

F1 »

30 July 2017
Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg come to blows in the media pen after the race, K-Mag telling him to "suck my balls".
F1 Hungarian GP: 'Suck my balls!' - Magnussen confronts Hulkenberg on live
Kevin Magnussen told Formula 1 rival Nico Hulkenberg to "suck my balls" on live TV after clashing during Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Magnussen noted that Hulkenberg's move on Haas team-mate Romain Grosjean at the start was too strong, saying he would do the same if it was allowed to pass without penalty.

Later in the race, Magnussen held Hulkenberg off-track intentionally later on, eventually taking 11th place for Haas.

Hulkenberg came up to Magnussen during a TV interview in the media pen after the race, saying: "Once again, the most unsporting driver on the grid."

Magnussen simply responded with: "Suck my balls mate."




Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
