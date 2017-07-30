F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Raikkonen blames himself for missed Hungary victory chance

30 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen pointed the finger at himself for missing out on victory in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, blaming his qualifying display.
Kimi Raikkonen felt he had the pace to win Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix and end his Formula 1 victory drought, blaming himself for missing out on pole in qualifying.

Raikkonen was left frustrated sitting behind Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel for much of the race in Hungary, the leader running slowly due to a handling issue.

Raikkonen's lack of a move on Vettel for the lead raised questions about Ferrari's tactics, leaving the Finn to fall into the clutches of Lewis Hamilton behind.

Raikkonen eventually finished second, but had no hard feelings about the result or Ferrari's approach.

"I caught up with Sebastian at the end of the first stint and once he pitted I had very good speed but the team called me in," Raikkonen explained.

"I'm sure there were reasons for that, maybe the Mercedes, who had stopped early and had fresh tyres were going quick. Anyhow, my whole race was basically following Sebastian but then Mercedes caught us and I was going he would go as fast as he could without saving tyres, as they were catching us.

"Being in the middle is a bit of an awful place to be, because a bad exit in the last corner with the guy behind having DRS may allow him to get you. But that happened maybe once when I got a bit sideways in the last corner.

"Today the car was great, I was just following my own rear wing – well, at least it looked the same… Obviously I want to win but this was a great result for the team.

"In the end we got another one-two and I can look at what I did yesterday and blame
myself for not giving myself a better chance in the race.

"My car was good, we had a plan as a team, Seb was first yesterday and he got away first. The aim was, in whatever way, to finish one-two."




