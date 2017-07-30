F1 »

Hungarian GP: Ricciardo takes aim at ‘amateur’ Verstappen after clash

30 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo brands team-mate Max Verstappen and the move that eliminated him from the Hungarian Grand Prix as 'amateur'.
Ricciardo takes aim at ‘amateur’ Verstappen after clash
Hungarian GP: Ricciardo takes aim at ‘amateur’ Verstappen after clash
Get the FULL Hungarian Grand Prix Race Results HERE

Daniel Ricciardo has accused Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen of pulling an 'amateur' move ahead of their costly collision on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After his strong start was undone by a wide exit from turn one, Verstappen locked up and ran deep into the ensuing turn two left hander and slipped into the side of Red Bull Racing team-mate Ricciardo, causing damaged to the side of his RB13.

With oil leaking from his car, Ricciardo spun on his fluid before pulling to the side to retire, asking the team 'was that who I think it was?' on the radio.

With Verstappen going on to be handed a ten-second penalty he'd serve during his pit-stop in a race he'd finish in fifth place just 13secs off the win, Ricciardo was furious to be eliminated by such a 'poor mistake'

“That was amateur to say the least – it is not like he was trying to pass, there was no room Valtteri was in front and I was to the right but I don't think he likes when a team-mate gets in front of him. You have the whole race to try and repair a mistake but the pass was never on, it wasn't even a pass, it was just a very poor mistake.”

Despite the DNF Ricciardo retains fourth in the overall standings, albeit by just a single point over podium winner Kimi Raikkonen.


Tagged as: Red Bull Racing , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Hungarian Grand Prix , Max Verstappen , Ricciardo Verstappen , Ricciardo Verstappen clash
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jock Clear (GBR) Ferrari Engineering Director, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Fans
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 