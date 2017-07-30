Sheepish Verstappen sorry for ending Ricciardo's race

Max Verstappen was sorry for knocking Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Daniel Ricciardo out of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix in a first-lap clash, and will look to resolve the matter in private.Verstappen crashed into Ricciardo at Turn 2 in Hungary, causing the Australian to retire and receiving a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.Ricciardo was left fuming by Verstappen's move, with the Dutchman offering his version of events after the race."Everything started in Turn 1 because the start was quite good but then I got a bit squeezed wide and I lost a bit of speed," Verstappen said."We were both fighting for position in Turn 2 so we went quite deep but I locked the front and from there I was just a passenger. I tried to avoid Daniel of course but unfortunately it was not possible."It is never my intention to hit anyone, but especially not your team-mate and especially with the relationship with Daniel because it is very good and we can have a laugh, so this is not nice."I apologise to Daniel for that and the team because we could have scored good points here. I will talk to Daniel in private and sort it out."