“Hulkenberg is a bully, it’s time someone stood up to him”

Guenther Steiner has launched an extraordinarily scathing attack against Nico Hulkenberg, calling him a 'bully' and 'no champion' after the Renault was driver was involved in incidents with both of Haas' drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen during an ill-tempered Hungarian Grand Prix.Hulkenberg clashed with Grosjean at the first corner on the opening lap, forcing the Frenchman wide and dropping him towards the back of the field.Though the incident was referenced by the close following Magnussen over the team radio in criticism of the Renault man's actions, the FIA decided to take no action against him after an investigation.However, matters escalated later in the race when Magnussen forced Hulkenberg wide and off the track at Turn 2 when the German attempted to make a pass for 11th position. Leading to the eventual retirement of Hulkenberg, Magnussen was given a time penalty that dropped him from 11th to 13th at the chequered flag.The two drivers went on to remonstrate in the media pen after the race, with Hulkenberg calling Magnussen anIt is a stance that is not only supported by Magnussen's Haas team principal Steiner, who angrily reveals Hulkenberg attempted to get a harsher penalty enforced for the Dane after the race.“I sum it up like: Nico was the guy who destroyed Romain's race, and then we get a penalty with Kevin. Kevin did the right thing and stood his point there, in my opinion. Why would he lift? It's a tough battle? Nico went to the stewards to ask for a harsher penalty for Kevin, which I think is childish, immature… Whoever has done that?“I'm almost speechless. I respect Nico as a driver and as a human being but what happened there -- you don't ask for a more severe penalty for somebody.“He's a bully and he got away with it for a long time and now maybe it's time someone stood up to him. He's a good driver but he doesn't need to be like this.“In general, he does his job, he's doing a good job for himself. If other people went down and obey with what he's saying, it's fine, I don't think we have to. He's no world champion.”