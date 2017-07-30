F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Alonso delighted to exceed expectations with P6 in Hungary

30 July 2017
Fernando Alonso hails McLaren's best race of the season after coming home P6, the team scoring a double-points finish.
Fernando Alonso hailed Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix as McLaren's best race of the Formula 1 season so far after charging to sixth place, leading the team to a double-points finish.

Alonso and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne both qualified and finished inside the top 10, making the most of the MCL32's chassis strength around the Hungaroring.

Alonso had a trouble-free race, winning a battle against Carlos Sainz Jr. and even posting the fastest lap late on, surprising even the Spaniard himself.

“For sure this was our best race of the season in terms of performance. We got the result we wanted, behind the top team, we secured important points," Alonso said.

"We know we have two or three races per year where we have the chance to do well and we cannot make any mistakes there. Everything went well, we even managed the fastest lap of the race in the final laps and that was even better than expected.

"I wanted to do a quick lap, I saved my tyres as much as I could and then I tried to push to the limit and it went well. I feel very good with this new generation of cars, I like racing them.

"So we got the result by using what we had to the maximum possible."

The result sees McLaren rise to ninth in the F1 constructors' championship ahead of Sauber, running nine points clear.


