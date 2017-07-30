F1 »

Hungarian GP: ‘I did what I felt was right’ – Hamilton explains sporting Bottas swap

30 July 2017
"The mind is more cut-throat and every point counts, it's do or die. My heart tells me the right thing to do was to let him by..."
Lewis Hamilton says he was doing the 'right thing' in giving back third position to team-mate Valtteri Bottas after his Mercedes counterpart allowed him through to challenge for victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

On what has been a frustrating weekend for the three-time champion, Hamilton compounded his fourth place starting position by getting a poor getaway that dropped him to fifth during the early stages of the race, a slip that was then hampered further by having no radio communications with the pit wall.

With Mercedes eventually able to fix its issues, Hamilton was able to explain he had 'lots of pace' to attack Bottas and the Ferraris and was subsequently given the opportunity to attempt an attack when he was allowed through on the premise he hand the position back to Bottas if he couldn't make up positions.

With Hamilton unable to close enough on Raikkonen, though there was the temptation to retain the position to aid his own title hopes he felt it was the 'right thing to do' to give the place back since Bottas is also in the hunt and had been so co-operative earlier on.

“I had a lot more pace than Valtteri but at the time the radio wasn't working so I couldn't communicate with the team. I was a bit stuck but I felt I had the pace to fight with the Ferraris. The radio started working and Valtteri was given a few laps to try and catch the Ferraris, which he wasn't able to do.

“Valtteri was great at letting me through, and my thought process was like 'if he lets me by and I can't pull away from him and can't catch up, then I'd let him back through'. I obviously had a lot more pace and pulled away significantly to have a seven second gap over him at that point. It was difficult in the end to slow down, it was actually a bit risky for me to have slowed down, particularly because I was around backmarkers, who were slowing down to let me by as well.

“Then I had to slow down and they were trying to overtake me so it was a little bit risky. Also I knew there was like a second gap between him and the Red Bulls. I didn't want to do the right thing, lose a place and finish fifth, that would have really sucked. Fortunately I managed it well and managed to do what I felt was right.”

Admitting the decision came 'from the heart', Hamilton is ignoring the prospect that such a move could ultimately prove detrimental to him later in the year.

“I think more from the heart probably. The mind is more cut-throat and every point counts, it's do or die. My heart tells me the right thing to do was to let him by.”


ZeFrenchAngle

July 30, 2017 7:00 PM

Top marks Lewis, particularly when the explanation shows that giving the place back from 7 seconds ahead of Valteri, plus back markers and Red Bull in the mix, was not as straightforward as it might seem to the viewer !

auner

July 30, 2017 7:25 PM

If Lewis will happen to lose the WDC within a margin of these points, he will not regret a bit his right gesture from today- this is the way I understand his own heart command .


