Raikkonen nearing new Ferrari deal for F1 2018

Kimi Raikkonen appears set for an extended stay with the Ferrari team into the 2018 F1 season following high praise from company president Sergio Marchionne for his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix.The Finn's future has been the subject of ongoing rumour in recent weeks, speculation that was heightened in Austria when Marchionne described Raikkonen as a 'laggard' following a lacklustre race performance.However, Raikkonen has shown strong form over the last two grands prix, securing two front row starts and podiums at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, efforts that have gone down well with his bosses enough to suggest it will secure another deal for the 2018 season"In the case of Kimi, we are pretty well sure...we know he wants to stay. Hopefully we will bring them on soon,” he told the media on Sunday. [The chances of staying are] probably better than 50 percent. We will see…"Though he continues to stall on signing, Sebastian Vettel is also expected to put pen to paper on another deal over the summer break, with an announcement likely for September's Italian Grand Prix at Monza."I think I have been public on the Sebastian issue, if he wants to stay he is more than welcome to stay."Monza is what I heard. I heard Maurizio [Arrivabene] was going to do that. I have no planned timing, it is early enough. This is the 11th race out of 20 so we have a lot of races to go."Italian media has previously reported Daniel Ricciardo has already signed a pre-agreement with Ferrari to join in 2019.