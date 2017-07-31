Ricciardo, Verstappen hold ‘one on one’ talks after clash

1/3... Yesterday was hard to take. You build up all day for those couple hours of racing and then it's gone like that. — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 31, 2017

2/3... Max apologized to me after the race and we spoke one on one away from media or anyone. — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 31, 2017

3/3... The situation was handled and taken care of in the right way to move forward.

Lights go out again in 4 weeks — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 31, 2017

Daniel Ricciardo says he's had a private chat alone with Max Verstappen about their Hungarian Grand Prix crash which ended his race on the opening lap and feels it has been 'taken care of in the right way'.The Australian driver was tussling his Red Bull team-mate and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton for position at the start of the Hungarian GP and at turn three Verstappen ran wide into Ricciardo, damaging his left-rear suspension and radiator which instantly retired him from the race.Ricciardo was left fuming post-race and slammed his Dutch team-mate for an 'amateur mistake', but has since had one on one talks with Verstappen to clear the air.Verstappen has confirmed he publicly apologised to Ricciardo and the Red Bull Racing squad for the clash, having also been slapped with a 10-second time penalty during the Hungarian race for the crash, and is keen to move on after the summer break.The Australian driver has posted onabout the clash this morning, admitting the first-lap crash was still 'hard to take' but after a private conversation with Verstappen he feels the 'situation was handled' and aiming to move forward after the summer.Ricciardo won't be able to return to action until after the summer break as he's not on testing duty this week in Hungary, with Pierre Gasly in the RB13 on Tuesday and Verstappen in on Wednesday, which means the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race winner will have the next four weeks to stew over the clash until the Belgian Grand Prix on the 28-30 August.