Palmer frustrated by Renault strategy compromise

F1 Hungarian GP: Palmer frustrated by Renault race strategy compromise

31 July 2017
Jolyon Palmer says he heads into the summer break 'frustrated' by losing out on potential points due to a switch in race strategy.
Jolyon Palmer says he heads into the summer break 'frustrated' by losing out on potential points due to a switch in race strategy in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After a tricky start to the race in Hungary having been caught out behind the Red Bull tangle between Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, Palmer lost a handful of places from his tenth place starting position.

Palmer says Renault opted to alter his race strategy in order to help team-mate Nico Hulkenberg which forced him behind Kevin Magnussen and Daniil Kvyat at the mid-race pit stops and due to the tight and twisty nature of the Hungaroring circuit he ended the race 12th - once again narrowly outside a maiden points finish in 2017.

“The start was okay, but I lost out when I had to avoid Ricciardo, who suddenly slowed and that dropped me out of the top ten,” Palmer said. “As well as letting him through, my strategy was compromised today to try and help Nico's race, and that meant Magnussen and Kvyat jumped me.

“It was a frustrating run to the flag with much more pace, but no chance to overtake them on this track. Now I'm looking forward to summer break and switching off from racing to reset for Belgium.”

Pressure has ramped up on Palmer in recent weeks which is set to increase as Robert Kubica is handed a test in the RS17 during the in-season test in Hungary this week. The British driver has been assured his race seat until the end of the 2017 season but speculation remains around Kubica replacing him over the summer break.

by Haydn Cobb

