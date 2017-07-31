Vandoorne urges McLaren to build on breakthrough

Stoffel Vandoorne says McLaren's first double points finish since the 2016 United States Grand Prix can act as a timely boost for the second half of the season as it looks to continue its recovery from a disastrous season so far.Vandoorne clinched his first points finish of the year with 10th place in the Hungarian Grand Prix and coupled with Fernando Alonso's sixth place it marks McLaren's best result since the Austin race last year, while the Woking-based team leapfrogged Sauber to get off the bottom of the Formula 1 world constructors' championship.Both Vandoorne and Alonso have conceded their pace has benefitted by the less power-sensitive Hungaroring circuit – and fears McLaren is likely to struggle after the summer break at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza – but the Belgian driver has faith the team can use the haul of points to push on for the rest of the year.“We want to finish much higher, that's definitely our target,” Vandoorne said. “The start of the season has been difficult for us and we know there are only a couple of tracks where we have opportunities.“We need to take the benefit of those, make sure we score when we have those opportunities and keep improving the package week after week.“Every race we are improving and bringing new bits to the car. Obviously there are tracks that suit us better than others with different engine sensitive tracks. Spa and Monza are probably a bit harder for us. The more twisty tracks will suit us a bit better and it's those we have to try and take the most out of.“It's been a good weekend in general, finishing nearly all the sessions in the top 10 and showing some very good pace. It's nice to have both cars in the top 10. The team definitely deserves this. It proves that when we come to good tracks where we have a better chance, we can deliver.”