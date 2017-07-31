F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: McLaren 'in another race' in Hungary - Sainz

31 July 2017
Despite a spirited battle with Fernando Alonso in the first part of the race, Carlos Sainz Jr. doubted he'd be able to hold a faster car back.
McLaren 'in another race' in Hungary - Sainz
F1 Hungarian GP: McLaren 'in another race' in Hungary - Sainz
Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. had no hard feelings after losing out to compatriot Fernando Alonso in the race for sixth in the Hungarian Grand Prix, believing McLaren to have been "in another race" on Sunday.

Sainz managed to fight with Alonso for position through the first part of the race and keep the Spaniard back, only to lose P6 soon after both pitted.

Alonso raced out of sight, making use of the McLaren chassis' strength at the Hungaroring, leaving Sainz to settle for P7 at the chequered flag.

"It was hard. Obviously when you see a McLaren finishing 21 seconds ahead, it just means they were in another race today," Sainz said.

"They had a lot more pace than us the whole weekend. We simply couldn't match them the whole weekend. Trying to hold on with a car that is half a second per lap faster is quite difficult."

Looking back on the battle with Alonso, Sainz said: "I think it was good fun. It was a great battle, I enjoyed it. It's always nice to battle with a guy like him, and today was no exception."


Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Hungarian Grand Prix , Hungaroring , Carlos Sainz Jr
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
30.07.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 leads Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jock Clear (GBR) Ferrari Engineering Director, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner and 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Fans
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner
30.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 