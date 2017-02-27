Barcelona - F1 testing results [Monday 11am]

F1 »

27 February 2017
Full testing times from the opening day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 1 - 11am
Full testing times from the opening day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 1 - 11am

1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 23.370s (29 laps)
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 23.560s (25)
3. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 26.171s (11)
4. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes 1m 26.461s (12)
5. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 26.500s (17)
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG 1m 28.712s (4)
7. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari 1m 29.527s (9)
8. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari No time set (5)
9. Carlos Sainz SPA Toro Rosso-Renault No time set (5)
10. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda No time set (1)

all times unofficial

