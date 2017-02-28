F1 »

Pre-season F1 Testing: Barcelona - F1 testing results [Tuesday 11am]

28 February 2017
Full testing times from the second day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 2 - 11am
Barcelona - F1 testing results [Tuesday 11am]
Pre-season F1 Testing: Barcelona - F1 testing results [Tuesday 11am]
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017

Full testing times from the second day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 2 - 11am

1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 21.766s (32 laps)
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 23.358s (18)
3. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG 1m 24.366s (19)
4. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes 1m 26.040s (12)
5. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 26.161s (16)
6. Stoffel Vandoorne NED McLaren-Honda 1m 26.204s (22)
7. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari No time set (5)
8. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Sauber-Ferrari No time set (2)
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes No time set (1)
10. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault No time set (0)

all times unofficial

CLICK HERE to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the first pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds - 27th February 2017 por Crash_net


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Toro Rosso , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya , Haas , Force India F1 , Sauber , Kevin Magnussen , Max Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.02.2017 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.02.2017 - Williams garage
28.02.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.02.2017 - Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren F1 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 28.02.2017.
28.02.2017 - Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Force India F1 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Force India F1 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
28.02.2017 - Lawrence Stroll (CAN)
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 