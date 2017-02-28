Barcelona - F1 testing results [Tuesday Final]

F1 »

28 February 2017
Full testing times from the second day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 2 – Final
1. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 20.960s (108 laps)
2. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 20.983s (66) *
3. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG 1m 22.200s (89)
4. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.204s (118)
5. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.509s (86)
6. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 22.956s (68)
7. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 22.986s (101) **
8. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 24.139s (53)
9. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Sauber-Ferrari 1m 24.617s (66)
10. Stoffel Vandoorne NED McLaren-Honda 1m 25.600s (40)
11. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes 1m 26.040s (12)

all times unofficial

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 28.02.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 28.02.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 28.02.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 28.02.2017.
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-17. 28.02.2017.
Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 28.02.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber F1 Team. 28.02.2017.
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Sauber C36. 28.02.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 28.02.2017.

JuJitsoup

February 28, 2017 6:13 PM
At this rate I reckon Alonso will quit within three races and Jenson will be back in the seat. This years car is already a million miles off the pace. It's groundhog day McLaren style. Totally and utterly embarrassing. On a positive note it's already looking like Ferrari will give the Mercs more a fight this year. Thank our lucky stars for that or it would have been another snorefest.


