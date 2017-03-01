F1 »

F1 Test: Barcelona - F1 testing results [Wednesday 4pm]

1 March 2017
Full testing times from the second day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 3 – 4pm
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 19.705s (75 laps)*
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 19.952s (75)
3. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG 1m 21.153s (65)
4. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 21.396s (51)*
5. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari 1m 21.824s (62)
6. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes 1m 22.351s (61)
7. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 22.598s (33)
8. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.884s (27)
9. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 23.137s (17)**
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 23.540s (13)**
11. Alfonso Celis Jr MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 23.781s (39)
12. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 23.952s (31)*
13. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 24.821s (15)*

all times unofficial

