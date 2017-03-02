F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: F1 testing results [Thursday Final]

2 March 2017
Full testing times from the opening day of the 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 4 – Final.
1. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 20.872s (93)
2. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG 1m 21.769s (85)
3. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 21.778s (39)
4. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.309s (118)
5. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Sauber-Ferrari 1m 22.401s (84)
6. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.534s (82)
7. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 22.576s (66)
8. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 23.443s (68)
9. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 24.974s (51)
10. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault No time set (1)

Williams misses the final day of the first test

all times unofficial

