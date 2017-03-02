Barcelona - F1 testing results [Test 1 - Combined]

F1 »

2 March 2017
Total testing times and lap counts from the first week of 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – 4 Days Combined
Full testing times from the first week of 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – 4 Days Combined

1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 19.705s (324)
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 19.952s (267)
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 20.872s (234)
4. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 20.983s (201)
5. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 21.153s (198)
6. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 21.396s (174)
7. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 21.769s (174)
8. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 21.791s (169)
9. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 21.824s (151)
10. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 22.076s (150)
11. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.118s (143)
12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.204s (121)
13. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 22.351s (120)
14. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Sauber-Ferrari 1m 22.401s (110)
15. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.509s (107)
16. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.534s (103)
17. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 22.576s (101)
18. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 22.598s (100)
19. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 22.956s (86)
20. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 23.540s (83)
21. Alfonso Celis Jr MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 23.568s (71)

all times unofficial

