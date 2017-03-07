Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Tuesday 1pm]

F1 »

7 March 2017
Full testing times from the opening day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 1 – 1pm.
1. Felipe Massa BRA Williams-Mercedes 1m 19.726s (65 laps)
2. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG 1m 19.900s (50)
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 20.456s (49)
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 21.127s (78)
5. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 21.347s (59)
6. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.676s (45)
7. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 21.965s (45)
8. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 22.698s (34)
9. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari 1m 23.336s (47)
10. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 24.790s (15)

all times unofficial

RDix

March 07, 2017 1:12 PM

Honda is certainly being made to look incompetent in their F1 return. I feel bad for Fernando being the best driver in F1 and being stuck behind the wheel of a slug. Although the 28+ million Dollar per year salary makes it very hard to feel sorry for the guy. I'd happily donate a kidney to anyone who paid me half a million dollars and that's pocket change to Alonso.


