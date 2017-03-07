F1 »

F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Tuesday FINAL]

7 March 2017
Full testing times from the opening day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 1 – FINAL
Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Tuesday FINAL]
F1 Pre-season Test Barcelona: Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Tuesday FINAL]
TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017

Full testing times from the opening day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 1 – FINAL

1. Felipe Massa BRA Williams-Mercedes 1m 19.726s (168 laps)
2. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG 1m 19.900s (89)
3. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 19.906s (168)
4. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 20.456s (49)*
5. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 20.924s (86)**
6. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 21.347s (142)
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 21.589s (57)**
8. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.676s (81)
9. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 21.743s (83)
10. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 22.537s (80)
11. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari 1m 23.336s (47)*
12. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari 1m 23.630s (53)**
13. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 24.790s (15)*

*Morning session only
**Afternoon session only

all times unofficial

CLICK HERE to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates

TAP HERE for LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017



Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Catalunya , Daniel Ricciardo , Haas , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 07.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 07.03.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 leads Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 07.03.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 