F1 »

Barcelona: Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Wednesday 12pm]

8 March 2017
Full testing times from the second day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 2 – 12pm
Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Wednesday 12pm]
Barcelona: Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Wednesday 12pm]
LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017

Full testing times from the second day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 2 – 12pm

1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 19.310s (47)
2. Felipe Massa BRA Williams-Mercedes 1m 20.181s (46)
3. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG 1m 20.432s (34)
4. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 21.213s (33)
5. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 22.139s (24)
6. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.428s (36)
7. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 22.926s (15)
8. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari 1m 23.000s (40)
9. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 23.210s (20)
10. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 23.674s (27)


all times unofficial

CLICK HERE to follow @CRASH_F1 for the trackside updates

LIVE text commentary of the second pre-season F1 test of 2017


Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya , Haas , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 01.03.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 08.03.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber F1 Team. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 08.03.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 08.03.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 08.03.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 08.03.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 08.03.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 08.03.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 08.03.2017.
Guenther Steiner (ITA) Haas F1 Team Prinicipal. 08.03.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 