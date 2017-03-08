F1 »

Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Wednesday FINAL]

8 March 2017
Full testing times from the second day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 2 – Final
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 19.310s (70)*
2. Felipe Massa BRA Williams-Mercedes 1m 19.420s (63)*
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 20.406s (53)
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG 1m 20.432s (102)
5. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes 1m 20.579s (59)**
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 20.702s (79)**
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 21.213s (61)
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 21.297s (100
9. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 21.872s (92)
10. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.887s (96)
11. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari 1m 23.000s (59)*
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 23.041s (46)
13. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari 1m 23.361s (46)**
14. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault 1m 24.774s (29)

*Morning session only
**Afternoon session only

all times unofficial

Yatsushiro

March 08, 2017 5:25 PM
JuJitsoup: Oh dear, McLaren what have you got yourselves into? Joining forces with Honda has to be one of the most embarrassing decisions ever made in F1 history. Third year in and they're now 3-4 seconds off the pace, and with a rule change to level the field. That's even further than the first year. That is so far from acceptable for a team of high expectations I'd be surprised if McLaren aren't a Merc customer again by the start of next season. What a mess.......Fernando to Red Bull in 2018?
Almost makes the McLaren/Peugeot debacle look a success...


