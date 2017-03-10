Barcelona - F1 testing results II [Friday - 1pm]

F1 »

10 March 2017
Full testing times from the final day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 4 – 1pm.
Full testing times from the final day of the second 2017 F1 pre-season test from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Day 4 – 1pm

1. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari 1m 18.634s (48)
2. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG 1m 19.438s (33)
3. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 19.837s (39)
4. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes 1m 19.845s (52)
5. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault 1m 19.885s (45)
6. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 20.116s (46)
7. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes 1m 20.335s (59)
8. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.429s (43)
9. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari 1m 21.670s (59)
10. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 22.731s (19)

all times unofficial

