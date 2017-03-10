F1 »

Barcelona - F1 testing results I & II [COMBINED]

10 March 2017
Full testing times and lap counts from 8 days of 2017 F1 pre-season testing from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Combined
Full testing times and lap counts from 8 days of 2017 F1 pre-season testing from the Circuit de Catalunya, Spain – Combined

1. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 18.634s (365)
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 19.024s (591)
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 19.310s (628)
4. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 19.352s (468)
5. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 19.420s (414)
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 19.438s (374)
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 19.837s (307)
8. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 19.885s (314)
9. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 19.900s (337)
10. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 20.116s (349)
11. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 20.161s (365)
12. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 20.205s (283)
13. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 20.335s (386)
14. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 22.416s (277)
15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 20.504s (369)
16. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.110s (341)
17. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 21.348s (235)
18. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 21.389s (190)
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 21.670s (445)
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 22.347s (192) **
21. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Sauber-Ferrari 1m 22.401s (151) *
22. Alfonso Celis Jr MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 23.568s (71) *

all times unofficial

* Test 1 only
** Test 2 only

