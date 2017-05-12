F1 »

Spanish Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)

12 May 2017
Full Free Practice results (1) for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 21.521s
2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 21.550s
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 22.456s
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 22.600s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 22.786s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 23.084s
7. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 23.670s
8. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 23.758s
9. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 23.993s
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 24.004s
11. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 24.188s
12. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 24.324s
13. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 24.400s
14. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 24.618s
15. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 24.642s
16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 24.966s
17. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 25.182s
18. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 25.919s
19. Sergey Sirotkin RUS Renault - Renault 1m 26.293s
20. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda No Time

all times unofficial

