Spanish Grand Prix - Free practice results (2)

12 May 2017
Full Free Practice results (2) for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
Full Free Practice results (2) for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 21.802s
2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 21.892s
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 22.112s
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 22.220s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 22.438s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 23.585s
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 23.687s
8. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 26.992s
9. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 24.015s
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 24.265s
11. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 23.371s
12. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 24.520s
13. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 24.693s
14. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 24.722s
15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 23.007s
16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 24.082s
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 25.221s
18. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 24.236s
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 25.599s
20. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 24.077s

all times unofficial

