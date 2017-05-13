F1 »

Spanish Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)

13 May 2017
Full Free Practice results (3) for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
Spanish Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)
Spanish Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)
Full Free Practice results (3) for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 20.214s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 20.456s
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 20.595s
4. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 20.868s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 21.025s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 21.249s
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 21.670s
8. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 21.746s
9. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 21.835s
10. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 22.093s
11. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.128s
12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.214s
13. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.237s
14. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.297s
15. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 22.391s
16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 22.513s
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 22.574s
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 22.755s
19. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 22.853s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 22.974s

all times unofficial

CLICK HERE to follow trackside updates on Twitter


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari 12.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber F1 Team 13.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 13.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 13.05.2017.
Peter Sauber (SUI) 13.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari 13.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari 13.05.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 13.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team 13.05.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team 13.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team 13.05.2017.
Patrick Friesacher (AUT) and Zsolt Baumgartner (HUN) in Two-Seater F1 Experiences Racing Cars. 13.05.2017.
Hola from a fan in the grandstand. 13.05.2017.
A fan in the grandstand. 13.05.2017.
Patrick Friesacher (AUT) and Zsolt Baumgartner (HUN) in Two-Seater F1 Experiences Racing Cars. 13.05.2017.
Zsolt Baumgartner (HUN) in Two-Seater F1 Experiences Racing Car. 13.05.2017.
12.05.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
12.05.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 