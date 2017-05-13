F1 »

Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results

13 May 2017
Full Qualifying Results for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Full Qualifying Results for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 20.149s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 20.200s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 20.373s
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 20.439s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 21.706s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 21.175s
7. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 22.048s
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.070s
9. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 21.232s
10. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 22.272s

11. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.329s
12. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 21.371s
13. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 21.397s
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.517s
15. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 21.803s

16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 22.332s
17. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 22.401s
18. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 22.411s
19. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 22.532s
20. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 22.746s

all times unofficial

CLICK HERE to follow trackside updates on Twitter


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net






Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 12.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 locks up under braking. 13.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 13.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 13.05.2017.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 13.05.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 13.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 13.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 13.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 13.05.2017.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 13.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 13.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 13.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 13.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 13.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 13.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 13.05.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 13.05.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 13.05.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 