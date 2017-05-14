F1 »

Spanish Grand Prix - Grid

14 May 2017
Full grid line-up for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya, Round 5 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Row 1
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 2
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 3
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer

Row 4
7. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes

Row 5
9. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes
10. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes

Row 6
11. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari
12. Carlos Sainz Jr ESP Toro Rosso-Renault

Row 7
13. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari

Row 8
15. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari
16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari

Row 9
17. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault
18. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes

Row 10
19. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault
20. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda *

* 10 place grid penalty

