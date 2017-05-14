F1 »

Spanish Grand Prix - Race results

14 May 2017
Full Spanish Grand Prix race results following Round 5 of the 2017 World Championship at the Circuit de Catalunya
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 66 laps
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari +3.4s
3. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG +1m 15.8s
4. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
5. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
6. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault +1 lap
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault +1 lap
8. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari +1 lap *
9. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault +1 lap
10. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari +1 lap

11. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari +2 laps
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda +2 laps
13. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes +2 laps
14. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari +2 laps
15. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault +2 laps
16. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes +2 laps

Did not finish

17. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 39 laps completed
18. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 34 laps completed
19. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 0 laps completed
20. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 0 laps completed

* denotes 5 second time penalty applied for pit-entry infringement

all times unofficial

