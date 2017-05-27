F1 »

Monaco Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)

27 May 2017
Full Saturday Free Practice results (3) for the Monaco Grand Prix through the streets of Monte Carlo, Round 6 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 12.395s
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 12.740s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 12.830s
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 12.940s
5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 13.230s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 13.392s
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 13.400s
8. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 13.563s
9. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 13.596s
10. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 13.805s
11. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 13.936s
12. Jenson Button GBR McLaren-Honda 1m 13.976s
13. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 14.072s
14. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 14.072s
15. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 14.283s
16. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 14.547s
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 14.675s
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 15.164s
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 15.291s
20. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 15.863s

all times unofficial

