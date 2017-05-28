F1 »

28 May 2017
Full Monaco Grand Prix race results following Round 6 of the 2017 World Championship at the Monte Carlo street circuit
Full Monaco Grand Prix race results following Round 6 of the 2017 World Championship at the Monte Carlo street circuit

1. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 78 laps
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari +3.145s
3. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG +3.745s
4. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes +5.517s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG +6.199s
6. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault +12.038s
7. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes +15.801s
8. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari +18.150s
9. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes +19.445s
10. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari +21.443s

11. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault +22.737s
12. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +23.725s
13. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes +39.089s

Did not finish

14. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 71 laps completed
15. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 70 laps completed
16. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 66 laps completed
17. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 64 laps completed
18. Jenson Button GBR McLaren-Honda 60 laps completed
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 60 laps completed
20. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 13 laps completed

all times unofficial


