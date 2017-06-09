F1 »

Canadian Grand Prix - Free practice results (2)

9 June 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (2) for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal, Round 7 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 12.935s
2. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 13.150s
3. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 13.200s
4. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 13.310s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 13.388s
6. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 14.063s
7. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 14.254s
8. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 14.299s
9. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 14.461s
10. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 14.501s
11. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 14.566s
12. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 14.604s
13. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 14.621s
14. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 14.676s
15. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 15.072s
16. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 15.127s
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 15.240s
18. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 15.611s
19. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 15.624s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 16.308s

all times unofficial


