Canadian Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)

10 June 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (3) for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal, Round 7 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 12.572s
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 12.864s
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 12.926s
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 12.965s
5. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 13.210s
6. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 13.493s
7. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 13.527s
8. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 13.545s
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 13.635s
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 13.667s
11. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 13.788s
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 13.885s
13. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 13.956s
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 13.994s
15. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 14.102s
16. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 14.228s
17. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 14.392s
18. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 14.409s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 14.883s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 14.965s

all times unofficial


