Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying results

10 June 2017
Full qualifying results for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal, Round 7 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 11.459s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 11.789s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 12.177s
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 12.252s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 12.403s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 12.557s
7. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 12.858s
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 13.018s
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 13.135s
10. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 13.271s

11. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 13.690s
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 13.693s
13. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 13.756s
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 13.839s
15. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 14.293s

16. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 14.182s
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 14.209s
18. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 14.318s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 14.495s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 14.810s

all times unofficial


09.06.2017- Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
10.06.2017- after Qualifying Press Conference, L to R Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 after the crash in Q1
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 after the crash in Q1
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17

